BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 280.5% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $26,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000.

Shares of MYJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,267. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

