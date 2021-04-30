Blank Wallet Price Tops $1.99 on Major Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $32.61 million and $2.22 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00067716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00295026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $610.84 or 0.01141231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00026825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.57 or 0.00727830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.63 or 1.00530796 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

