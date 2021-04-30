Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 295.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,113,259. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.