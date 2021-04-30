Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRSM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,272 ($16.62) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Blue Prism Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of LON PRSM opened at GBX 1,228 ($16.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,291.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,497.68. Blue Prism Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,067 ($13.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

In other Blue Prism Group news, insider Ijoma Maluza sold 18,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,609 ($21.02), for a total transaction of £302,604.63 ($395,354.89).

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

