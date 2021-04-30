Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $96.32. The company had a trading volume of 270,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,548. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.06.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.