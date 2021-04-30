BMO Capital Markets Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$32.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

TECK.B stock opened at C$26.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.52. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.