BMO Capital Markets Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$32.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

TECK.B stock opened at C$26.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.52. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

