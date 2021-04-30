Bokf Na Acquires 1,499 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cerner were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.87.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

