Bokf Na Acquires 19 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bokf Na raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $580.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $586.78. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

