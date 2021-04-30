Bokf Na Boosts Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bokf Na grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

