Bokf Na Grows Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after buying an additional 146,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 167,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,414 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of SNN opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

