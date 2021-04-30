Bokf Na Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 57.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

HLI stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

