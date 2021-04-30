Bokf Na Lowers Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,268,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

NYSE:CRL opened at $333.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $337.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.