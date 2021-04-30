Bokf Na Reduces Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bokf Na cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Generac were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Generac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock opened at $337.18 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.14 and a 200-day moving average of $267.01.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.08.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.