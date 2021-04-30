Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Trading Down 7.7%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $25.33. 5,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 286,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Engleman purchased 200,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

