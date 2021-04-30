Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Raised to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

BCEI opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 51.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

