Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Lyft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYFT opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $960,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,696,969 shares of company stock valued at $303,854,144. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

