Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of BORUF stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $8.19.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

