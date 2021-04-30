Boston Scientific Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

BSX stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,837,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

