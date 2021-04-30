Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.49 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 61706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.
The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.68.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Boston Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:BSX)
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
