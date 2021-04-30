Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce $120.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.90 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $111.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $472.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $472.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $526.38 million, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $534.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,217. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -275.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $77,684.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,667,729.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,516 shares of company stock valued at $954,402. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.