Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 million-$31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.08 million.

BOXL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $149.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.84. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.