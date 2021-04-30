Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 million-$31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.08 million.
BOXL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $149.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.84. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.