Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $78.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

NYSE BYD opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

