Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported decent first-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter but also increased on a year-over-year basis. Notably, the company is benefitting from initiatives to strengthen current operations and growth through capital investment as well as other strategic measures. Moreover, expansion of online betting offerings along with FanDuel partnership bode well. Going forward, the company is optimistic about online gaming prospects in Ohio, Louisiana, Missouri and Kansas. Also signs of improvement is being noticed in its destination business. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 30 days.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

BYD traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. 2,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -112.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

