Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.13.

Shares of BYDGF stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $184.97. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.59. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $136.72 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

