Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS opened at $148.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

