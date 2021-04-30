Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 26,000 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP opened at $28.12 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

