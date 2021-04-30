Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

BABA opened at $234.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.61. The company has a market cap of $633.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

