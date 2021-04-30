Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 2,103 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

