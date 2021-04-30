Bradley M. Shuster Sells 36,604 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bradley M. Shuster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Bradley M. Shuster sold 23 shares of NMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $553.38.

On Thursday, April 1st, Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NMI by 10.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NMI by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,859,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

