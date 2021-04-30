Bradley M. Shuster Sells 36,604 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bradley M. Shuster also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Bradley M. Shuster sold 23 shares of NMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $553.38.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80.
Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NMI by 10.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NMI by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,859,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
