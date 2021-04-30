Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 580 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 75,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 286,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $268,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.65. 93,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,729. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.