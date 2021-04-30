Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. United Bank increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.80. 227,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,103,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

