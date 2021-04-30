Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. 47,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,459. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

