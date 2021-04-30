Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,400. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.