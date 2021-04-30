Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.17. 1,123,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,750,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

