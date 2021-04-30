Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BND stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.18. 55,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,643. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

