Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $223.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,962. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.80.

