Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,600 Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,712,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter.

BUG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.02. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

