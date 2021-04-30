Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $518,000 Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Quidel by 55.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth $8,136,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quidel by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 29.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

QDEL stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,481. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $105.93 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

