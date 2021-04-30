Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 889 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.09 and its 200 day moving average is $346.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

