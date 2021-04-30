Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.18.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,294. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.97. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.04 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.