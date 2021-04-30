Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 133.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

HIG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.46. 10,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

