Brickley Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 15.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $58,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

