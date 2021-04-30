Brickley Wealth Management Sells 393 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21.

