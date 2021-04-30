Brickley Wealth Management Sells 523 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brickley Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $141.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

