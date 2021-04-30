Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

BMY stock opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 343,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 129,349 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

