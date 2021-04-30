Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

BMY traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 504,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,411,903. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of -562.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

