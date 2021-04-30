British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires 22,842 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.55. 3,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,694. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

