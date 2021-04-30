British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lear by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lear by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.27. 1,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,594. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $87.76 and a 12-month high of $196.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

