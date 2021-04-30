British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.73. 6,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,354. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

