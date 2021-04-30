British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

BATS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total value of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Insiders have acquired 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,557 over the last ninety days.

BATS opened at GBX 2,686.50 ($35.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The company has a market cap of £61.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,760.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,707. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

